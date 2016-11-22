Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Letters To The President: A New Book Captures Citizens’ Political Pleas

SOring_0.jpg
Jon Eric Johnson
/
Artist Sheryl Oring has been gathering strangers' messages to the President for 12 years.

A woman dressed as a 1960s secretary sits in front of a rare vintage typewriter and asks people to engage in something even more rare – to share their unedited political opinions with a stranger. It’s all part of the “I Wish to Say” performance art project created by Sheryl Oring.

Oring wrote a new book, “Activating Democracy: The 'I Wish to Say' Project” (Intellect/2016), based on her twelve-year-running performance piece. She's giving a talk at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston Salem on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Sheryl Oring about her work, her hopes for civil engagement, and how striking up a face-to-face conversation with a stranger continues to surprise her twelve years later. 

Tags

The State of ThingsPolitical ActivismPolitical ArtSheryl OringThe State of Things2016 Election
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio