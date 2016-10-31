Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Ill-Mannered Ghosts' Weaves NC Ghost Stories

An image of Nicole Sarrocco
Jason Hedrick
/

For Nicole Sarrocco, experiences with the supernatural are nothing new. As a child growing up on a tobacco farm on the border of Wake County, she knew that her family's land was filled with spirits. 

 

She went on to live in multiple haunted houses, and encounters with ghosts seemed to follow her wherever she went. Sarrocco has since worked to come to terms with the occult and channeled these experiences into a novel. 

 

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nicole Sarrocco, an English and history teacher at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, about "Ill-Mannered Ghosts: An Occasionally True Account of Hillbilly Stonehenge, Occult Cleaning Products, the Lady in the Picture, and the Bloodcurdling Tale of Crybaby Land" (Chatwin Books/2016). Sarrocco reads from her book at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

 

The State of ThingsNicole SarroccoScuppernong BooksNorth Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
