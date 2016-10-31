'Ill-Mannered Ghosts' Weaves NC Ghost Stories

For Nicole Sarrocco, experiences with the supernatural are nothing new. As a child growing up on a tobacco farm on the border of Wake County, she knew that her family's land was filled with spirits.

She went on to live in multiple haunted houses, and encounters with ghosts seemed to follow her wherever she went. Sarrocco has since worked to come to terms with the occult and channeled these experiences into a novel.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nicole Sarrocco, an English and history teacher at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, about "Ill-Mannered Ghosts: An Occasionally True Account of Hillbilly Stonehenge, Occult Cleaning Products, the Lady in the Picture, and the Bloodcurdling Tale of Crybaby Land" (Chatwin Books/2016). Sarrocco reads from her book at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.



