The State of Things

Hercules Versus Vampires

Screenshot from the 1961 cult film 'Hercules in the Haunted World' showing a male character hovering over a woman laying on a slab
SPA CINEMATOGRAFICA
/

It’s a battle oft overlooked by the history books, but North Carolina Opera is paying tribute to the epic battle between Hercules and vampires in their new live-film event.
 

Audience members are encouraged to dress up and take in the cult film “Hercules in the Haunted World” accompanied by a live operatic score. Host Frank Stasio talks to the opera’s composer  Patrick Morganelli and singers Vanessa Becerra and Scott MacLeod​ about the unique performance. Pianist Danielle DeSwert Hahn accompanies the singers live in the State of Things studio. The opera Hercules vs. Vampires is playing Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m. at the Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.

Tags

The State of ThingsvampiresunderworldHalloweenThe State of ThingsPatrick MorganelliScott MacLeodVanessa BecerraDanielle DeSwert HahnNorth Carolina Opera
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio