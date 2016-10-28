Hercules Versus Vampires
It’s a battle oft overlooked by the history books, but North Carolina Opera is paying tribute to the epic battle between Hercules and vampires in their new live-film event.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up and take in the cult film “Hercules in the Haunted World” accompanied by a live operatic score. Host Frank Stasio talks to the opera’s composer Patrick Morganelli and singers Vanessa Becerra and Scott MacLeod about the unique performance. Pianist Danielle DeSwert Hahn accompanies the singers live in the State of Things studio. The opera Hercules vs. Vampires is playing Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m. at the Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.