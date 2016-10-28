Hercules Versus Vampires

It’s a battle oft overlooked by the history books, but North Carolina Opera is paying tribute to the epic battle between Hercules and vampires in their new live-film event.



Audience members are encouraged to dress up and take in the cult film “Hercules in the Haunted World” accompanied by a live operatic score. Host Frank Stasio talks to the opera’s composer Patrick Morganelli and singers Vanessa Becerra and Scott MacLeod​ about the unique performance. Pianist Danielle DeSwert Hahn accompanies the singers live in the State of Things studio. The opera Hercules vs. Vampires is playing Sunday, October 30, at 3 p.m. at the Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.