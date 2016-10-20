Judge Mike Morgan Looks To Shift Political Balance Of NC Supreme Court

The race for a seat in the North Carolina Supreme Court is one of many down-ballot races that may not be top of mind for most North Carolinians. However, this year’s race carries the potential for a significant political shift.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Mike Morgan, a registered Democrat, says the N.C. Supreme Court is becoming increasingly politicized. He is fighting to win the seat of incumbent Justice Bob Edmunds, a registered Republican.

If Morgan succeeds, he will tip the scales securing a 4-3 Democratic majority on the court. Host Frank Stasio talks to Morgan about his candidature and the debate over the politicization of the N.C. Supreme Court. Incumbent Justice Bob Edmunds joined Stasio for an interview at The State of Things studio on Tuesday.

Early voting for residents of North Carolina starts Thursday. The N.C. State Board of Elections has an online tool to help find your nearest polling station.