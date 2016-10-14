NC Jazz Musicians Host Reunion Shows

Jazz singer Nnenna Freelon, and jazz guitarist Scott Sawyer, cut their teeth performing as a duo in listening rooms, bars, and even hotel lobbies back in the 1980s. Over the past decades, their individual careers have taken off, bringing them Grammy nominations and leading to collaborations with artists around the world. Both artists settled in the Triangle and are now pillars of the jazz scene in the state.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Freelon and Sawyer about the evolution of North Carolina’s jazz scene and about their upcoming 1980s throwback concerts. The two back-to-back shows are Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m and 9 p.m at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. Tickets are $25 for students and teachers.