The State of Things

NC Jazz Musicians Host Reunion Shows

Renowned jazz singer Nnenna Freelon.
Chris Charles
Jazz guitarist Scott Sawyer.
Kelly Pace

Jazz singer Nnenna Freelon, and jazz guitarist Scott Sawyer, cut their teeth performing as a duo in listening rooms, bars, and even hotel lobbies back in the 1980s. Over the past decades, their individual careers have taken off, bringing them Grammy nominations and leading to collaborations with artists around the world. Both artists settled in the Triangle and are now pillars of the jazz scene in the state.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Freelon and Sawyer about the evolution of North Carolina’s jazz scene and about their upcoming 1980s throwback concerts. The two back-to-back shows are Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m and 9 p.m at the Sharp Nine Gallery in Durham. Tickets are $25 for students and teachers. 

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
