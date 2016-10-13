Bringing The World Home To You

Former Abu Ghraib Interrogator Reflects on Prisoner Abuse in Memoir

Amy Cramer
/

In 2004, photographs capturing extreme abuse of detainees at the American-controlled Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq were released to the public, sparking a humanitarian outcry. That same year, Eric Fair was working as an interrogator at the prison. Fair's new memoir, "Consequence" (Henry Holt/2016) is an unflinching look back at his time at Abu Ghraib and the mental and physical pain he inflicted on detainees as part of military-sanctioned interrogations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fair about his haunting memories from Abu Ghraib and the necessity of speaking out about abuses during times of war. Fair presents a free talk today at 4 p.m. at Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room​ on Duke's West campus at an event sponsored by the Duke Forum for Scholars and Publics. 

Abu Ghraib Eric Fair Iraq Iraq War
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
