The State of Things

Who Is The Worst President Ever?

Worst. President. Ever.
Lyons Press, 2016
/

 With just a month to the election, both sides are on the attack, highlighting the shortcomings of their opposition.

Accusations fly as Clinton and Trump vie for the highest office in the country.

But as voters assess who should lead modern America, author Robert Strauss takes a look back at the nation's 15th president, James Buchanan. Strauss traces Buchanan's presidency and declares him the worst president ever. Host Frank Stasio talks with Strauss about his book,"Worst. President. Ever." (Lyons Press/2016). 

Robert Strauss speaks at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 at Park Road Books in Charlotte and at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m. 

