Policy Change Means More NC Medicaid Recipients Denied Personal-Care Services

Thousands of Medicaid recipients across North Carolina are being denied government-assisted funding for personal-care services. In April 2015, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medical Assistance changed the requirements for personal-care eligibility.

Liberty HealthCare Corporation, the company tasked with approving the program's applicants, has rejected beneficiaries at a rate roughly four times higher than before the changes were implemented.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Gebelein, staff investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press, about the new eligibility requirements for Medicaid recipients.