Olympic Pride, American Prejudice: The 1936 Olympics

The history books documented track star Jesse Owens' experiences at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games, hosted in Nazi-controlled Berlin.

But Owens was not the only African-American athlete to represent the United States of America. A new film, Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, documents the experiences of 18 African-American athletes representing a country that would not give them equal rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks with executive producer, director and writer, Deborah Riley Draper and executive producer Amy Tiemann about the film and the legacy of the athletes.​ The film screens this weekend at SilverSpot Cinema in Chapel Hill and in November as part of the Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington. It is also available on iTunes and Amazon.