NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg On The Evolution Of The Court

NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg has covered the U.S. Supreme Court for more than four decades.

In that time, she has seen a shift not only in the way the court conducts business, but also in the way individuals consume news about the court.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Totenberg about the recent NC voting law case and other court cases. She speaks on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as the Frey Distinguished Visiting Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences.