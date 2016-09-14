Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Step-By-Step: How Walking Has Changed Over Time

Walking may seem like a simple everyday act. But the act of walking has evolved over time, and a new book, "Walking Histories, 1800-1914" (Palgrave Macmillan/2016) examines how walking became a recreational activity and how it influenced both protesters and philosophers in the 19th century.

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Readman, professor of history at King's College London, and Chad Bryant, associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the politics behind walking.

 

The State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
