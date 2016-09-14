Step-By-Step: How Walking Has Changed Over Time

Walking may seem like a simple everyday act. But the act of walking has evolved over time, and a new book, "Walking Histories, 1800-1914" (Palgrave Macmillan/2016) examines how walking became a recreational activity and how it influenced both protesters and philosophers in the 19th century.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Readman, professor of history at King's College London, and Chad Bryant, associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the politics behind walking.



