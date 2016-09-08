Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lulu Miller On 'Invisibilia' And Balancing Passion With Creativity

In her podcast "Invisibilia," Lulu Miller explores the invisible forces that guide human behavior. Topics have included explorations of emotions like fear and loneliness or social categories like gender.

  Miller also examines the dynamics behind personal creativity and how our commitment to "dream" projects might be constraining our creative minds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miller about how she got her start in radio, and why she is interested in how people act and feel. Miller speaks at 1:20 pm on Friday, Sept. 9 at CAM in Raleigh as a part of the Hopscotch Design Festival .

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsInvisibiliaLulu MillerHopscotch Design Festival
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
