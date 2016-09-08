Lulu Miller On 'Invisibilia' And Balancing Passion With Creativity

In her podcast "Invisibilia," Lulu Miller explores the invisible forces that guide human behavior. Topics have included explorations of emotions like fear and loneliness or social categories like gender.

Miller also examines the dynamics behind personal creativity and how our commitment to "dream" projects might be constraining our creative minds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miller about how she got her start in radio, and why she is interested in how people act and feel. Miller speaks at 1:20 pm on Friday, Sept. 9 at CAM in Raleigh as a part of the Hopscotch Design Festival .