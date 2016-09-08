Joan Shelley Delivers Folklore With Finesse

Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley believes in the power of place. She strives to immerse herself in a location's history and folklore, whether that be her hometown of Louisville, Ky. or the islands of Greece.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shelley about how she overcame stage fright and now travels the world writing songs.

Shelley also performs live on acoustic guitar. Shelley plays at The Mothlight in Asheville on Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. and at Fletcher Opera Theater in Raleigh on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 p.m. as part of the Hopscotch Music Festival.