The State of Things

'Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art'

Skylar Fein, "Black Flag (For Elizabeth’s)," 2008.";
Courtesy of the artist and Jonathan Ferrara Gallery, New Orleans, Louisiana.
"belle" (2010), by Stacy Lynn Waddell
Courtesy of the artist Stacy Lynn Waddell
"A Defeated Soldier Wishes To Walk His Daughter Down The Wedding Aisle" (2004), by Dario Robleto
Courtesy of the artist Dario Robleto

The American South is rooted in a complex social, political and cultural history. For some, images of the South include tobacco, barbecue and bluegrass, while others also envision a South forever grappling with a complicated history of racial discrimination.

The exhibit "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art" includes 120 works from 60 artists that challenge myths about the South and explores it's wide range of perspectives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miranda Lash, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, KY and co-curator of "Southern Accent," about the process of curating contemporary images of the South.

He also talks with Stacy Lynn Waddell, a Chapel Hill-based artist, and Dario Robleto, a Houston-based artist, about their contribution to the exhibit.

"Southern Accent" is on display at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham from Thursday, Sept 1 through Sunday, January 8.

The State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio