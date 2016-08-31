The American South is rooted in a complex social, political and cultural history. For some, images of the South include tobacco, barbecue and bluegrass, while others also envision a South forever grappling with a complicated history of racial discrimination.

The exhibit "Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art" includes 120 works from 60 artists that challenge myths about the South and explores it's wide range of perspectives.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miranda Lash, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, KY and co-curator of "Southern Accent," about the process of curating contemporary images of the South.

He also talks with Stacy Lynn Waddell, a Chapel Hill-based artist, and Dario Robleto, a Houston-based artist, about their contribution to the exhibit.

"Southern Accent" is on display at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham from Thursday, Sept 1 through Sunday, January 8.