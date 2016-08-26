Orquesta GarDel Evolves Its Latin-Fusion Sound

Orquesta GarDel has been playing a type of high-energy Latin and jazz fusion for ten years. However, the 13-piece band has gone through several iterations as band members have come and gone, but the group has maintained its mission to bring traditional Latin sounds with jazz influences to local audiences.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group's co-director Eric Hirsh and lead vocalist Christina Alamo about the band's progress.

Orquesta GarDel also performs live in the studio with Hirsh on keyboard and vocals; Alamo on lead vocals; Pete Kimosh on bass; Andy Kleindienst on trombone and vocals; Brevan Hampden on congas and Juan Alamo on bongos.

Orquesta GarDel performs tonight at Motorco Music Hall in Durham at 9 p.m.​