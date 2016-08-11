State Scientist Resigns Amid Well Water Controversy

The state epidemiologist in the division of public health resigned yesterday in protest over the McCrory administration’s handling of a controversy stemming from Duke Energy's handling of well water surrounding coal ash sites.

Dr. Megan Davies wrote a resignation letter accusing the Department of Health and Human Services of deliberately misleading the public. Her resignation follows accusations by Governor McCrory’s chief of staff that an employee who worked under Davies lied under oath.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Megan Davies about her resignation.