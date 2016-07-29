Ellis Dyson & The Shambles Combines Southern Folk With Dixieland Jazz

Note: This segment originally aired on Friday, February 19, 2016.

For Ellis Dyson, there is something alluring about the music from the 1920s. He sees it as dirty, raw and mysterious.

With the help of fellow musicians at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dyson has blended the sounds of Dixieland jazz with themes of standard folk ballads to create a "whiskey folk" ensemble.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dyson about the band's origins and influences as a young group channeling another era.

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles performs live in the studio with Ellis Dyson on vocals and banjo, Nathan Huvard on guitar, Jonathan Ng on violin, Adam Maloney on upright bass, Danny Abrams on baritone and soprano saxophone and vocals and Matt Hall on trumpet.