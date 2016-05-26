Looking At Art In Myanmar During A Time Of Transition

Credit Courtesy of Ian Holliday / "Seated Dancer" by Kin Maung Yin

For most of the past 50 years, Myanmar has been under a military dictatorship and subsequently cut off from the western world. But the country is now in a time of transition after democratic elections last year.

"Thukhuma: Painting Myanmar in a Time of Transition" looks at the changes in Myanmar's cultural landscape through the paintings of 34 native artists. The exhibit is on display at the FedEx Global Education Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill until Friday, July 29.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ian Holliday, curator of the exhibit, about the history of the arts in Myanmar.