'Grand Illusions' Highlights The Art Of World War I

An image of the painting "Gassed" by John Singer Sargent
Courtesy of David Lubin
/
"Gassed" by John Singer Sargent

World War I was called the "war to end all wars." And many artists expressed their frustration with or support of the war through paintings, sculptures, films and posters in the years following the conflict.

painting of "Allies Day, May 1917" by Child Hassam
Credit Courtesy David Lubin
/
"Allies Day, May 1917" by Child Hassam

In his new book, "Grand Illusions: American Art and the First World War" (Oxford University Press/2016), David Lubin shows two dozen artists' interpretation of World War I and how the war influenced popular media.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lubin, Charlotte C. Weber Professor of Art at Wake Forest University, about the ways art illustrates war.

Here are some of the images in Lubin's book:

"The Germans Arrive" by George Bellow

Painting of "The Germans Arrive" by George Bellow
Credit Courtesy David Lubin
/
"The Germans Arrive" by George Bellow

"AD 1914" by Man Ray

Painting of "AD 1914" by Man Ray
Credit Courtesy David Lubin
/
"AD 1914" by Man Ray

"Destroy This Mad Brute" by H.R. Hopps

painting of "Destroy This Mad Brute" by H.R. Hopps
Credit Courtesy David Lubin
/
"Destroy This Mad Brute" by H.R. Hopps

World War I, Art
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio