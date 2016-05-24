'Grand Illusions' Highlights The Art Of World War I

World War I was called the "war to end all wars." And many artists expressed their frustration with or support of the war through paintings, sculptures, films and posters in the years following the conflict.

In his new book, "Grand Illusions: American Art and the First World War" (Oxford University Press/2016), David Lubin shows two dozen artists' interpretation of World War I and how the war influenced popular media.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lubin, Charlotte C. Weber Professor of Art at Wake Forest University, about the ways art illustrates war.

Here are some of the images in Lubin's book:

"The Germans Arrive" by George Bellow

"AD 1914" by Man Ray

"Destroy This Mad Brute" by H.R. Hopps