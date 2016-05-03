'Deadly Force:' An Investigation Into Harnett County Law Enforcement

Harnett County residents have accused law enforcement officials of aggressive behavior and overstepping their authority.

A Sheriff’s deputy killed a man after entering his home without a warrant, and his family wants answers. Prison officers tased an inmate and left him in a cell where he died 20 minutes later. The entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.

A new series by the News and Observer uncovers multiple incidents of “Deadly Force.” Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer investigative reporter Mandy Locke.