Addressing Drug Use, Violence and HIV: Meet Wendee Wechsberg

Wendee Wechsberg has worked with drug addicts and HIV patients across the world, from urban North Carolina communities to rural South Africa. She has always done her research with the motto: "What can I do to help?"

After struggling with addiction as a teenager, Wechsberg pursued a career in clinical work and spent decades as an addiction treatment counselor and clinician. Today, she leads the RTI Global Gender Center and is the Senior Director of RTI International's Substance Abuse Treatment Evaluations and Interventions Research Program.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wechsberg about her gender-based intervention work and her clinics abroad. The RTI Global Gender Center hosts an international conference called "Ending Gender Inequalities" on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill.