Addressing Drug Use, Violence and HIV: Meet Wendee Wechsberg

1 of 3
Wendee Wechsberg helps with childcare in our project in South Africa
Wendee Wechsberg
2 of 3
Wendee Wechsberg (far left) poses with women during the filming of a study project in Durham
Wendee Wechsberg
3 of 3
Wendee Wechsberg preparing for a study in a community center in Cape Town with Medical Research Council staff member Siphokazi Dada (left)
Wendee Wechsberg

Wendee Wechsberg has worked with drug addicts and HIV patients across the world, from urban North Carolina communities to rural South Africa. She has always done her research with the motto: "What can I do to help?"

  After struggling with addiction as a teenager, Wechsberg pursued a career in clinical work and spent decades as an addiction treatment counselor and clinician. Today, she leads the RTI Global Gender Center and is the Senior Director of RTI International's Substance Abuse Treatment Evaluations and Interventions Research Program.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wechsberg about her gender-based intervention work and her clinics abroad. The RTI Global Gender Center hosts an international conference called "Ending Gender Inequalities" on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill. 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
