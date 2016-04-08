Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Ethics of Humor

For some Oscar viewers this year, host Chris Rock’s jokes about race crossed a line. But in the world of humor, is there a line?  

Do certain comedians have greater license to make jokes that might be offensive if delivered by others? And does the composition of the audience matter?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Luvell Anderson, philosophy professor at the University of Memphis, and Jeff Sebo

associate director of UNC’s Parr Center for Ethics. Sebo and Anderson are participants in a panel called, “The Ethics of Humor: Navigating Racial Satire,” on Saturday at 2:15pm as part of UNC’s Interdisciplinary Approaches to Humor.  The conference is free and open to the public. 

Comedy Humor Racism
