Durham High School Student Gets Stay On Deportation Order

An image of Wildin David Guillen Acosta
The Acosta family
/

Riverside High School senior Wildin David Guillen Acosta was detained by ICE officers in January. Acosta sought asylum in the United States after he says his life was threatened by gangs in his native Honduras.

Legal efforts to stop his deportation failed, but over the weekend, Congressman G.K. Butterfield convinced the director of ICE, Sarah Saldana, to issue an executive stay that allows Acosta to remain in a detention facility in Georgia.

Host Frank Stastio talks with WUNC reporter Jess Clark about the latest.

