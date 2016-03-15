Note: this is a rebroadcast from November 5, 2015.

For author Laura Wright, being a vegan is a choice in diet and identity. It shapes what she eats and wears, as well as how she is perceived in a culinary culture that revolves around meat.

Her new book The Vegan Studies Project: Food, Animals and Gender in the Age of Terror (University of Georgia Press/2015) unpacks the vegan identity through the lens of health, politics and pop culture.