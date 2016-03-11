Season & Snare Helps Amplify Raleigh's Music Scene

For Autumn Brand and Casey Allen, every song starts with a story. As soon as the couple began dating, they also began crafting songs based on their personal experiences and upbringing. They are featured as the p op-rock duo Season & Snare in the new arts project from the City of Raleigh called "Oak City Sessions."

The live video performances featured local artists as a way to promote and further the city's arts scene.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Brand and Allen about promoting the local arts and their songs. They also perform live in the studio with Brand on violin and vocals and Allen on piano, guitar and vocals. Season & Snare's "Oak City Sessions" episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. on Raleigh Television Network.

Below is a preview of Season & Snare's "Oak City Session:"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYK5ggNIyEc