Season & Snare Helps Amplify Raleigh's Music Scene

An image of the Raleigh pop duo Season & Snare
Thomas at Photography Pop
/
Casey Allen (left) and Autumn Brand (right) are the Raleigh pop duo Season & Snare

For Autumn Brand and Casey Allen, every song starts with a story. As soon as the couple began dating, they also began crafting songs based on their personal experiences and upbringing. They are featured as the pop-rock duo Season & Snare in the new arts project from the City of Raleigh called "Oak City Sessions."

The live video performances featured local artists as a way to promote and further the city's arts scene.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Brand and Allen about promoting the local arts and their songs. They also perform live in the studio with Brand on violin and vocals and Allen on piano, guitar and vocals. Season & Snare's "Oak City Sessions" episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. on Raleigh Television Network.

Below is a preview of Season & Snare's "Oak City Session:"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYK5ggNIyEc

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge