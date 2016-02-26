The 2016 race for the White House is full of expectations from both sides of the aisle about the role of the 45th president. How has that office evolved? And what does history tell us about how presidents are judged?

Bill Leuchtenberg is a professor emeritus of history at UNC-Chapel Hill and the author of "The American President: From Theodore Roosevelt to Bill Clinton" (Oxford Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio and political junkie Ken Rudin talk with Leuchtenberg about the executive office.