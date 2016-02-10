Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Brief History Of Creation

Jim Cleaves (L) and Bill Mesler (R) have written 'A Brief History of Creation' to look at human's search for the origin of life.
Maggie Starbard
/
Jim Cleaves (L) and Bill Mesler (R) have written 'A Brief History of Creation' to look at human's search for the origin of life.

For centuries, human civilizations have grappled with the concept of the origin of creation and life. Ancient Greeks believed in the idea of spontaneous generation. Thought leaders throughout the years have altered the narrative.

Some argue a creator began life and others say life evolved from inorganic materials. Even Charles Darwin, the leader in evolutionary theory, did not have an answer for the origin of life.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bill Mesler, a journalist and co-author of “A Brief History of Creation” (W.W. Norton/2015).

Mesler speaks at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science’s “Darwin Day” on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

