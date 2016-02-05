'Forsaken' Examines The Story Of Virginia Christian

Virginia Christian is the only African-American juvenile woman ever executed in the state of Virginia. She was executed the day after her 17th birthday in 1912.

This fact is the backdrop for the historical novel "Forsaken" (New South Books/2016). The book tells the story of Christian through the lens of a young, idealist reporter Charles Mears. It's a tale woven with historical fact and fictional narrative that combines racial prejudice with hope and redemption.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Ross Howell Jr. about researching the story and portraying actual people through fiction.

Howell showcases his new novel at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.