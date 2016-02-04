'The Good Goodbye' Explores The Hidden Secrets People Keep

Chapel Hill novelist Carla Buckley grew up in a family of secrets. When it was time to start her own family, she decided she would always be upfront and honest with her children.

With three kids around college age, she knows they still harbor secrets of their own in a formative time period of their lives. But how much do parents want to know about the secret lives children lead? That was the driving question behind her latest novel, “The Good Goodbye” (Ballantine Books/2016).

Buckley weaves three narratives together to understand a mysterious dormitory fire that sent two cousins to the ICU and uncovered hidden secrets between the girls and their families.