The State of Things

'The Good Goodbye' Explores The Hidden Secrets People Keep

1 of 2
Carla Buckley's latest novel is 'The Good Goodbye,' a story that explores how much parents want to know about the secret lives their children lead.
Brian Killian
2 of 2

Chapel Hill novelist Carla Buckley grew up in a family of secrets. When it was time to start her own family, she decided she would always be upfront and honest with her children.

With three kids around college age, she knows they still harbor secrets of their own in a formative time period of their lives. But how much do parents want to know about the secret lives children lead? That was the driving question behind her latest novel, “The Good Goodbye” (Ballantine Books/2016).

Buckley weaves three narratives together to understand a mysterious dormitory fire that sent two cousins to the ICU and uncovered hidden secrets between the girls and their families.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Buckley who speaks at McIntyre's Books on March 5 at 2 p.m. and the Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex on March 6 as part of a panel discussion with local authors.

Carla BuckleyNovelThe Good Goodbye
Frank Stasio
Host of The State of Things
