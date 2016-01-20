Peter Yarrow Continues The Legacy Of Peter, Paul And Mary

Peter, Paul and Mary was one of the leading contemporary folk bands in the 1960s, mixing social activism with music.

The trio was best known for the 1963 single, “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” and covers like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” Peter, Paul and Mary continued to tour until 2009 with the death of Mary Travers. Peter Yarrow continues to tour, spreading his messages of change.