Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Peter Yarrow Continues The Legacy Of Peter, Paul And Mary

Peter, Paul and Mary
Wehope
/
Wiki Creative Commons

Peter, Paul and Mary was one of the leading contemporary folk bands in the 1960s, mixing social activism with music.

The trio was best known for the 1963 single, “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” and covers like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” Peter, Paul and Mary continued to tour until 2009 with the death of Mary Travers. Peter Yarrow continues to tour, spreading his messages of change. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with folk musician Peter Yarrow. Yarrow performs at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on Friday at 8 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFolk MusicDuke Energy Performing Arts CenterPeter YarrowPeter Paul and Mary
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio