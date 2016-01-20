Blue Cross Errors Leave Thousands In Limbo About Insurance Status

Enrollment errors with Blue Cross and Blue Shield created challenges for 25,000 customers. Several factors contributed to the problem including an extension to sign up for the Affordable Care Act and a software transfer within Blue Cross.

Some customers are caught in limbo, unsure if they have coverage. Many say the insurance giant has been slow to respond, and some have spent dozens of hours on the phone to no avail. Blue Cross Blue Shield issued an apology and said it is working to remedy the problems.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Department of Insurance and the Attorney General’s office are looking into the issues and the company’s response.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter John Murawski about the latest.