Greensboro Man Celebrates Life, Plans For Death
Frank Stasio and Stimp Hawkins share a laugh as Frank tries out the cremation casket.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Stimp Hawkins, retired minister and hospice chaplain, decorates his cremation casket with friends from his monthly discussion group, Cafe Mortal.
Friends of Hawkins added messages, drawings and pictures to the casket.
Hawkins and friends pose with the final cremation casket
Hawkins tries out the casket. His daughter joked he looked too comfortable.
A hearse from Lambeth-Troxler Funeral and Cremation Services donated and brought the cremation casket to Scuppernong Books, where the party for Hawkins was held.
Hawkins spoke to the group before the decorating
Hawkins wants to educate people about death, lessen the fear associated with it and spark conversations between people and family about the inevitable.
Retired minister Stimp Hawkins wants to say goodbye before it is too late. The 81-year-old, who has DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) tattooed brazenly across his chest, spends a lot of time thinking about the end of his life and his eventual death.
He hosts monthly meetings called “Café Mortal” and “Death Café” in Greensboro for people to discuss issues related to death and end-of-life concerns. Hawkins recently celebrated his death wish at a decoration party for his cremation casket.
Host Frank Stasio talks with retired minister and hospice chaplain Stimp Hawkins and "Café Mortal" member Lia Miller about their attempts to celebrate dying.