The State of Things

'Comin' Right At Ya'

Ray Benson is the leader of the country band 'Asleep at the Wheel' and has been touring for more than 40 years.

Asleep at the Wheel has toured as country swing band for more than 40 years. Along the way, they picked up nine Grammys and played alongside musicians like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

Ray Benson, a self-described "six-foot-seven hippie from Philadelphia," is an unlikely leader of a country group. The memoir "Comin' Right At Ya: How a Jewish Yankee Hippie Went Country, or, the Often Outrageous History of Asleep at the Wheel" (University of Texas Press/2015) tells the story of how Benson formed the band and the group's life on the road.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Benson and the memoir's co-writer David Menconi about Asleep as the Wheel's legacy in country music.

Asleep at the Wheel performs a holiday-themed concert, "Merry Texas Christmas Y'all," at the Carrboro Arts Center Thursday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. and plays at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday, December 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
