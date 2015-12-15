Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Reviving The North Carolina Oyster

Efforts are underway to restore oyster populations, while mariculture looks at sustainable farming practices.
Baxter Miller
Baxter Miller
Baxter Miller

From clams to catfish, the North Carolina coast holds a variety of seafood, but at a crossroads is the oyster. The supply of oysters in the state has decreased since the industry peaked in 1902 after decades of aggressive harvesting.

Today, efforts are underway to restore wild oyster reefs while mariculture looks to provide a sustainable and abundant farming strategy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jay Styron, owner of Carolina Mariculture, Ted Wilgis, coastal education coordinator for the North Carolina Coastal Federation and Bit & Grain writer Ryan Stancil about the potential for oysters in North Carolina and barriers in place for cultivating the industry. 

Read Bit & Grain's report here.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
