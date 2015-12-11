Mint Julep Jazz Band Recreates Early Jazz With 'Battle Axe'

Mint Julep Jazz Band transports its audience back to jazz clubs of the ‘20s, ‘30s and early ‘40s. The bang gets inspiration and musical creativity from the toe tapping and head nodding of swing dance, something inextricably linked to the jazz of this time period.

Earlier this year, Mint Julep Jazz Band released its second album, “Battle Axe,” an amalgam of original pieces inspired by that era as well as modern arrangements of old songs.

Laura Windley, the vocalist, is the co-leader along with her husband and trombonist Lucian Cobb. Joining them in studio are Keenan McKenzie on tenor saxophone and clarinet; Ben Lassiter on guitar; Jason Foureman on bass; and Aaron Tucker on drums.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Mint Julep Jazz Band about “Battle Axe” and the resurgence of early jazz.

Mint Julep Jazz Band plays at the Beyu Caffe in Durham in late January.