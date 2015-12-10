The Lower 9th Ward Revisited In Photos

When photographer John Rosenthal vacationed to New Orleans in 2007, he was stunned by the condition of the Lower Ninth Ward. Contrary to the images that he had seen on television and in newspapers, he found the community to be one not in chaos but at a standstill.

He began documenting the small and intimate details of everyday living in the neighborhood that was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina. His work is featured in a new book, “After: The Silence of the Lower 9th Ward” (Safe Harbor Books/2014).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rosenthal about his work.