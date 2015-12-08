The holiday season brings with it many revered holiday performances like "The Nutcracker" and "A Christmas Carol." These stories are cherished and familiar.

"Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity" retells the well-known Christmas story through a humorous and intimate Appalachian lens. The performance returns to the Triad Stage in celebration of the venue's 15th anniversary.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the play's composer and music director Laurelyn Dossett and actors Carroll Johnson and Cinny Strickland about interpreting the familiar tale.