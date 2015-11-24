Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Run, Don't Walk

Adele Levine used to work in physical therapy at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
When Adele Levine decided to become a physical therapist, it wasn't because she felt a higher calling. She wanted a good job with decent hours and a comfortable wardrobe. 

After she graduated, she took a position at Walter Reed Army Medical Center--the nation's leading medical facility for amputee veterans. Her patients were some of the most severely injured in the nation's wars. Levine and her patients found camaraderie and friendship, often using dark humor to cope with their dark days.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adele Levine about her work, life and her book, "Run Don't Walk: The Curious And Chaotic Life of A Physical Therapist Inside Walter Reed Army Medical Center" (Penguin/2015).

