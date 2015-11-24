When Adele Levine decided to become a physical therapist, it wasn't because she felt a higher calling. She wanted a good job with decent hours and a comfortable wardrobe.

After she graduated, she took a position at Walter Reed Army Medical Center--the nation's leading medical facility for amputee veterans. Her patients were some of the most severely injured in the nation's wars. Levine and her patients found camaraderie and friendship, often using dark humor to cope with their dark days.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adele Levine about her work, life and her book, "Run Don't Walk: The Curious And Chaotic Life of A Physical Therapist Inside Walter Reed Army Medical Center" (Penguin/2015).