On The Road With Lowland Hum

Lowland Hum spent the majority of last year touring on the road, but by the end, the married indie folk duo or Daniel and Lauren Goans couldn't wait to get home and start writing again. They described moments of isolation and moments of beauty from the sights around the United States.

The Greensboro natives released their second full-length album, Lowland Hum, in the spring. They returned to the road with a new perspective this summer.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Goans about their music. Daniel plays guitar and Lauren accompanies with the snare drum.

Lowland Hum plays at Motorco in Durham tonight at 9 p.m. They will also be at Carolina Lily Fest in New Bern tomorrow and The Pour House in Raleigh on Dec. 6.