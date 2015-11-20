Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Black-Latino Coalitions In The South

In the South, African-American and Latino coalitions are coming together to support civil rights and immigration rights.
Fibonacci Blue
/
Flickr Creative Commons
In the South, African-American and Latino coalitions are coming together to support civil rights and immigration rights.

In the last several decades state legislatures across the South have considered measures to limit the rights and privileges of immigrant populations. In response, new coalitions have formed between traditional civil rights groups and nascent immigrant rights organizations.

These new groups have leveraged political power to affect change in states like Mississippi and Alabama.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hana Brown, sociology professor at Wake Forest University, and Jennifer Jones, sociology professor at the University of Notre Dame. 

Brown and Jones present their work in a panel as part of a Duke Law conference entitled: The Present and Future of Civil Rights Movements: Race and Reform in 21st Century America.

A live stream of the conference can be found here.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHana BrownJennifer JonesWake Forest UniversityUniversity of Notre DameDuke University School of LawCivil Rights
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio