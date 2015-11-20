Black-Latino Coalitions In The South

In the last several decades state legislatures across the South have considered measures to limit the rights and privileges of immigrant populations. In response, new coalitions have formed between traditional civil rights groups and nascent immigrant rights organizations.

These new groups have leveraged political power to affect change in states like Mississippi and Alabama.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hana Brown, sociology professor at Wake Forest University, and Jennifer Jones, sociology professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Brown and Jones present their work in a panel as part of a Duke Law conference entitled: The Present and Future of Civil Rights Movements: Race and Reform in 21st Century America.