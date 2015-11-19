Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Satirist Lizz Winstead Tackles Reproductive Rights

Lizz Winstead is a political satirist and the co-creator of The Daily Show.
Michael Young
/
Lizz Winstead is a political satirist and the co-creator of The Daily Show.

Lizz Winstead has made a career being the watchdog of the watchdog. As a co-creator of The Daily Show in the 1990s, Winstead was one of the first comedians satirizing both newsmakers and news media.

Her current focus is on women’s rights, and she founded Lady Parts Justice, an organization that uses comedy and digital media to advocate for reproductive rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Winstead about political satire and her comedy.

Winstead performs her show, “Bang The Dumb Slowly,” tonight at 8 p.m. at The Grey Eagle in Asheville and tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLizz WinsteadComedianComedyCat's CradleBang The Dumb SlowlyThe Daily ShowSatireLady Parts Justice
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio