Satirist Lizz Winstead Tackles Reproductive Rights

Lizz Winstead has made a career being the watchdog of the watchdog. As a co-creator of The Daily Show in the 1990s, Winstead was one of the first comedians satirizing both newsmakers and news media.

Her current focus is on women’s rights, and she founded Lady Parts Justice, an organization that uses comedy and digital media to advocate for reproductive rights.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Winstead about political satire and her comedy.

Winstead performs her show, “Bang The Dumb Slowly,” tonight at 8 p.m. at The Grey Eagle in Asheville and tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro.