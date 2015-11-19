North Carolina Scores Poorly On Financial Security For Residents

A recent Assets and Opportunities scorecard released by the Corporation for Enterprise Development shows North Carolina lagging behind other states in providing a stable financial landscape for asset building and growth.

The scorecard examined 67 factors in areas of healthcare, wealth building and financial opportunities. The shortcomings are even worse for the state's minority citizens.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Corporation's Carl Rist; Christopher Gergen, CEO of Forward Impact; and Glyndola Massenburg-Beasley, president of the Durham Regional Financial Center.