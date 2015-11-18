Raleigh-based poet Gibbons Ruark has been traveling to Ireland for more than 35 years. Along the way, he has walked the same paths as the country's literary greats like W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney.

In his new book, The Road to Ballyvaughan (Jacar Press/2015), Ruark assembles decades of his poetry that reflects the country's rich culture.