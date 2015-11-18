Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Road To Ballyvaughan

Raleigh poet Gibbons Ruark
Kay Ruark
'The Road to Ballyvaughan'
Moira Haden

Raleigh-based poet Gibbons Ruark has been traveling to Ireland for more than 35 years. Along the way, he has walked the same paths as the country's literary greats like W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney.

In his new book, The Road to Ballyvaughan (Jacar Press/2015), Ruark assembles decades of his poetry that reflects the country's rich culture.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ruark about his literary legacy and his personal passion for Ireland. Ruark reads at the Turkish House in Cary on December 9 at 7 p.m.

Gibbons Ruark
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
