The State of Things

Greensboro Science Center Hosts Creatures Of All Kinds, Including Humans

The Carolina SqiQuarium opened in 2013 as part of expansion plans for the whole Greensboro Science Center. The aquarium features African penguins, sharks, otters and stingrays, among others.
A red panda in the Animal Discovery Zoo
African penguin
Tiger
Aldabra Tortoise

The Greensboro Science Center is the only institution in North Carolina to house a zoo, aquarium and museum under one roof, and it's one of a handful in the country. The Science Center has been in the Triad since the 1950s, but recent expansion has dramatically grown the facility into a true 3-in-1 destination.

There's a lot to see with animals like a giant Pacific octopus, sharks, tigers, lemurs and wallabies. Showcased in the museum are massive dinosaur models, and a new exhibition adds another animal to the list: the human. 

The Bodies Revealed exhibit allows visitors to study nine preserved human bodies, and it runs through June.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Glenn Dobrogosz, executive director of the Greensboro Science Center, and Kelli Crawford, an educator with the Bodies Revealed exhibit. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
