Greensboro Science Center Hosts Creatures Of All Kinds, Including Humans

The Greensboro Science Center is the only institution in North Carolina to house a zoo, aquarium and museum under one roof, and it's one of a handful in the country. The Science Center has been in the Triad since the 1950s, but recent expansion has dramatically grown the facility into a true 3-in-1 destination.

There's a lot to see with animals like a giant Pacific octopus, sharks, tigers, lemurs and wallabies. Showcased in the museum are massive dinosaur models, and a new exhibition adds another animal to the list: the human.

The Bodies Revealed exhibit allows visitors to study nine preserved human bodies, and it runs through June.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Glenn Dobrogosz, executive director of the Greensboro Science Center, and Kelli Crawford, an educator with the Bodies Revealed exhibit.