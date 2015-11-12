Bringing The World Home To You

Serving The President Aboard Air Force One

Howie Franklin spent 19 years on Air Force One serving presidents from Ford to Clinton.

Howie Franklin holds the record for most U.S. presidents served as a flight attendant on Air Force One. He got his start during the Ford administration and finished his career four presidents later with Bill Clinton.

Franklin has written an autobiography called "Yes Sir! Mr. President" (Webster Falls Media/2015) to share his memories aboard Air Force One. Franklin has since retired from the military, but he's still in aviation as the director of the Cape Fear regional jetport.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Franklin about his life and career. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
