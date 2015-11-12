Serving The President Aboard Air Force One

Howie Franklin holds the record for most U.S. presidents served as a flight attendant on Air Force One. He got his start during the Ford administration and finished his career four presidents later with Bill Clinton.

Franklin has written an autobiography called "Yes Sir! Mr. President" (Webster Falls Media/2015) to share his memories aboard Air Force One. Franklin has since retired from the military, but he's still in aviation as the director of the Cape Fear regional jetport.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Franklin about his life and career.