Movies On The Radio: You Choose The Topic!

December marks the two-year anniversary of The State of Things monthly Movies On The Radio series. Each month, Host Frank Stasio and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon select a category and listeners submit their film picks. The tables are turning. We want to hear from you - what topic would you like to hear on Movies On The Radio? Send an email to sot@wunc.org and put "Movies" in the subject line.

Here's a list of the previous Movies On The Radio shows:

The Graduate

Hitchcock Hits

Guilty Pleasures/Bad Movies

Science Fiction Films

Funniest Scenes In Cinema

Teen Movie Moment

Favorite On-Screen Kiss

Best and Worst Films of 2014

Movies Filmed in North Carolina

Film Noir

​Musicals

Favorite Character

​Patriotic Films

Film you watch over and over

Which Was Better: Book vs. Movie

Movies That Traumatized You As a Child

Unconventional Love Stories

Legal Movies

Holiday Favorites