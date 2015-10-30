The Music of Matt Phillips

Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.

Singer-songwriter Matt Phillips has been involved with many musical groups in his life, from the North Carolina Boy's Choir to a high school band to his church band.

He started street performing after high school, alone, for some money and found a lot of fans. Phillips' music combines the singer-songwriter genre with pop, funk, blues and jazz.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Phillips about his solo career and upcoming album. Joe MacPhail joins Phillips on the keys.

Set List:

"Mother" (played at 2:30)

"This One's For Stephen" (9:50)

"Transference" (16:44)