Birds And Arrows Leaves North Carolina With 'Edge Of Everything'

Before Birds and Arrows moves out of North Carolina in December, the rock duo will release “Edge of Everything,” its fifth album in the state and seventh overall.

Andrea and Pete Connolly are headed west to Tucson, Arizona, a city both fell in love with while on tour last year. Andrea plays guitar, while Pete plays cajon.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrea and Pete Connolly about “Edge of Everything” and their future in Arizona.

Birds and Arrows’ final concerts in North Carolina will be Oct. 30 at Bourgie Nights in Wilmington and Nov. 6 at Kings Barcade in Raleigh.