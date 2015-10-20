Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rennie Harris Puremovement And Hip-Hop Dance Culture

1 of 3
Rennie Harris Puremovement takes hip-hop dance from the street and puts it on stage.
Brian Mengini
2 of 3
Rennie Harris
Courtesy of Duke Performances
3 of 3
Brian Mengini

From "krumping" in Los Angeles to "breaking" in the streets of New York City, hip-hop dance takes many shapes and styles.

Hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris takes street dance and puts it on the stage. Harris founded Rennie Harris Puremovement in 1992, the oldest and longest running hip-hop dance touring company in the country. He tours with the company showing audiences the eclectic variations and styles of hip-hop dance.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Harris about the origins of hip-hop dance and its legacy across the globe. Rennie Harris Puremovement performs Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham. 

Check out a preview of Rennie Harris Puremovement below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq_wif_dv34

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio