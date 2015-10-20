Rennie Harris Puremovement And Hip-Hop Dance Culture

From "krumping" in Los Angeles to "breaking" in the streets of New York City, hip-hop dance takes many shapes and styles.

Hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris takes street dance and puts it on the stage. Harris founded Rennie Harris Puremovement in 1992, the oldest and longest running hip-hop dance touring company in the country. He tours with the company showing audiences the eclectic variations and styles of hip-hop dance.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Harris about the origins of hip-hop dance and its legacy across the globe. Rennie Harris Puremovement performs Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham.

Check out a preview of Rennie Harris Puremovement below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq_wif_dv34