The State of Things

Craft Beer Is A Family Business: Meet Leah Wong Ashburn

Oscar Wong started Highland Brewing Company in Asheville in 1994 and passed along the business to his daughter, Leah Wong Ashburn.
Carrie Turner
John Warner caught this moment on top of the brewery where he shot a team toast to Highland's title as Best All-Around Brewery in Asheville's Mountain Express weekly. A rooftop bar will open here in spring 2016.
John Warner

Leah Wong Ashburn has been around beer all her life.

Her father Oscar Wong is considered the "godfather" of craft beer culture in western North Carolina. In 1994, he founded Highland Brewing Company, the first legal brewer in Asheville since Prohibition. Today, Highland is the largest homegrown craft brewery in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Leah Wong Ashburn about Highland as a family business and the growing number of women working in a flourishing craft beer market. 

Craft Beer, Asheville, Beer, Leah Wong Ashburn, Highland Brewing Company
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
