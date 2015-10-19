Craft Beer Is A Family Business: Meet Leah Wong Ashburn

Leah Wong Ashburn has been around beer all her life.

Her father Oscar Wong is considered the "godfather" of craft beer culture in western North Carolina. In 1994, he founded Highland Brewing Company, the first legal brewer in Asheville since Prohibition. Today, Highland is the largest homegrown craft brewery in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Leah Wong Ashburn about Highland as a family business and the growing number of women working in a flourishing craft beer market.